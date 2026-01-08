34 years after DIG’s death, HC directs 7.5 per cent interest on delayed pension to family

Nearly eight years after the honourable acquittal of Deputy Inspector-General Joginder Singh Anand’s wife Indu Anand, their son Sumanjit Singh ‘Nikki’ and nephew Sandeep Singh ‘Sandy’ — 34 years after the officer’s death — the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the state to pay interest at 7.5 per cent per annum. The amount was directed to be paid from March 23, 2017, the date of acquittal, till the actual payment date. DIG Anand was related to Union Minister Maneka Gandhi.

“The petitioners were implicated by CBI and found guilty by the trial court. They are finally and honourably acquitted by this court. They became entitled to a pension with arrears as soon as the judgment of acquittal was passed. The state was bound to release the pension with arrears. There was no reason to withhold the pension after the judgment of acquittal,” Justice Jagmohan Bansal ruled.

Holding the state liable to compensate for the delay, the court added: “Accordingly, it is hereby held that the respondent-state shall pay interest at 7.5 per cent per annum from March 23, 2017, to the date of payment.”

Indu Anand and their two children had moved the high court seeking direction to the state of Punjab and other respondents to release family pension, gratuity, leave encashment and arrears along with 12 per cent per annum interest.

Appearing on the petitioners’ behalf, senior counsel Gurminder Singh submitted that the family pension and other retirement dues were suspended on the ground that they were “implicated” in his murder. But the judgment of acquittal passed by the high court exonerated them from all the charges.

“The matter remained pending before the trial court and this court for 34 years. There was no fault on the part of the petitioners. The respondent, during the pendency of the instant petition, released arrears of family pension as well as other dues, however, without interest,” Gurminder Singh argued.

Disposing of the matter, Justice Bansal –– at the same time –– declined interest for the period prior to acquittal, noting that the delay was attributable to pending trial and conviction. “The state is not a private entity. It has to pay from the public exchequer. Payment was delayed on account of pending trial and conviction by trial court. There was no lapse on the state’s part. The petitioners were convicted by trial court, which shows that it cannot be concluded that the state was at fault for delay in payment. Interest of individual cannot override public interest. Any order to pay interest for the period trial remained pending or appeal against conviction remained pending would be against the public interest, especially when the state was not at fault,” Justice Bansal concluded.

Acquitting the accused in the matter, the high court in March 2017 had observed it was a case where gross injustice had been done to the family by CBI, which failed to investigate the case properly. Sumanjit Singh was just 17 and Sandeep Singh 18 at the time of the incident. They virtually grew up with the hammer of justice hanging on their head.

The Case

Two police officials discovered the DIG’s body in Sukhna Lake on July 13, 1983. Initially, the police claimed the DIG had committed suicide, but the matter was referred to BI after doubts were raised.

CBI registered a case on July 23, 1983. Claiming to have been implicated, the accused asked for a trial. But the then District and Sessions Judge, on March 11, 1996, had held the three guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 (II) of the IPC.