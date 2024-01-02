344 challans issued on New Year’s Eve in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 1

The Panchkula Police issued 67 challans for driving under the influence of alcohol on New Year’s Eve. However, no incidents of violence were reported.

The Police Department had set up special blockades to maintain law and order in the district. The department also set up 10 special checkpoints to check drunken driving.

The city cops imposed a challan on 67 people for driving under the influence of alcohol. Manpreet Singh Sudan of the traffic wing said, “The police are issuing challans under the Motor Vehicles Act.”

In total, the traffic police issued 344 challans for violating traffic norms, such as riding a two-wheeler without a helmet and not wearing a seat belt.

