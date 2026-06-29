34K cubic metre of silt removed from Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh

To enhance water storage capacity of the Sukhna Lake, the UT Engineering Department has achieved the target of removing nearly 34,000 cubic metre of earth from the regulator end. A large portion of the lake had dried due to the prevailing heatwave.

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According to UT Chief Engineer CB Ojha, the work is in progress. The target of removing approximately 34,000 cubic metre of earth has been achieved, but excavation will continue till the arrival of monsoon.

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The Engineering Department started the desilting of the lake’s portion at the regulator end over a month ago following detailed consultations and technical recommendations received from the IIT Roorkee, World Wide Fund (WWF) for Nature and the Forest Department.

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The earth removed from the Sukhna bed is being used to strengthen the embankments and pathways around the lake. The work was awarded through the tendering process, said Ojha.

“Excavation is being carried out up to an approximate level of 351 metre at the regulator end. The excavated material is being scientifically utilised for strengthening and raising the existing embankments and pathways,” he said.

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Four chain-mounted excavators, backhoe loaders (JCBs) and tippers have been pressed into service, he said, adding that the ongoing desilting and embankment strengthening works are expected to enhance the ecological health of the lake, improve its water retention capacity and reinforce the existing infrastructure around the lake for the benefit of visitors.

The last desilting was carried out more than four years ago. The UT Administration last year prepared a five-year integrated management plan (IMP) for the overall development of the lake. The plan, formulated in collaboration with knowledge partner WWF, focuses on conservation as well as enhancing the lake’s capacity.

The five-year plan includes initiatives such as maintaining its water level, preserving aquatic life and keeping the water body’s vicinity clean. Increasing facilities for tourists is also part of the plan.

The Sukhna wetland covers nearly 565 acres with a catchment area of nearly 10,395 acres. The lake was declared a national wetland by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests in 1988, emphasising the need for its conservation.