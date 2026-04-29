35 children of Mohali school injured following bee attack

Around 35 students of St Soldiers International School, Phase 7, Mohali, were stung by bees during the lunch break on Wednesday while they were playing at Gmada Sport Complex.

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The students were bitten on the chest, back, face and hands. They were rushed to Phase 6 Civil Hospital where they were kept under observation for an hour.

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Parents alleged that the school management did not inform them.

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"The management could have sent a message at least," said Sonu, a parent.

Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Amit Agarwal said, "The children were given immediate medical help and vaccinated."

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The parents demanded an inquiry.