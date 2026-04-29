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Home / Chandigarh / 35 children of Mohali school injured following bee attack

35 children of Mohali school injured following bee attack

Bitten on chest, back, face and hands; parents fume at school management 

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 10:18 PM Apr 29, 2026 IST
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Around 35 students of St Soldiers International School, Phase 7, Mohali, were stung by bees during the lunch break on Wednesday while they were playing at Gmada Sport Complex.

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The students were bitten on the chest, back, face and hands. They were rushed to Phase 6 Civil Hospital where they were kept under observation for an hour.

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Parents alleged that the school management did not inform them.

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"The management could have sent a message at least," said Sonu, a parent.

Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Amit Agarwal said, "The children were given immediate medical help and vaccinated."

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The parents demanded an inquiry.

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