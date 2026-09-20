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Home / Chandigarh / 35 shanties gutted at village in Dera Bassi

35 shanties gutted at village in Dera Bassi

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:55 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Fire tenders from Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Panchkula rushed to the scene upon receiving information about the incident.
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A massive fire broke out on Saturday at Sundran village in Dera Bassi, devastating families living in the slums of the area. The fire engulfed approximately 30 to 35 slums and spread so rapidly that residents didn’t even get a chance to retrieve their belongings.

Fire tenders from Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Panchkula rushed to the scene upon receiving information about the incident. With the help of four fire tenders, firefighters laboriously brought the fire under control. Police and administration teams also arrived at the scene. “The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained, and the police are investigating the matter. No casualty has been reported so far but loss of goods has occurred,” said officials.

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For Sundran dwellers, the incident brought back painful memories of the tragic incident of May 14, 2022, when a 1-year-old girl, Rupa, was burned alive in a massive fire. Nearly four years later, a massive fire in the same area has raised questions about security arrangements. Approximately 30 to 35 huts were reportedly gutted by the fire.

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According to preliminary information, no casualties have been reported. However, the affected families are likely to suffer significant losses due to the burning of items stored in the huts. The fire department struggled to extinguish the blaze.

Following the 2022 accident, the police had registered a case against the landowner, Jeet Singh, under Sections 188, 427, and 304A of the IPC for arson. According to police records, the fire, which had been set on a field, spread to the huts due to the wind, and claimed Rupa’s life.

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Dera Bassi SDM Amit Gupta has taken cognisance of the incident. “The departments concerned have been informed about the incident, and an investigation has been ordered,” he said, adding that appropriate action would soon be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

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