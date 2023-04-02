35-yr-old CISF jawan shoots himself dead in Chandigarh; was posted at Punjab and Haryana Secretariat

ANI
Chandigarh, April 2
A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan, who was allegedly battling depression, shot himself dead early Sunday morning in Chandigarh, police said.
Naga Arjun (35), posted at the Punjab-Haryana Secretariat in Chandigarh, shot himself with his service rifle, police said, adding he died on the spot.
The deceased was a resident of Karnataka and the motive behind his extreme step is not clear, they said.
"It is believed that the Naga took the extreme step after being mentally disturbed," they added.
The incident took place at 4 am on Sunday and after receiving the information, Chandigarh police reached the spot.
"We have started the investigation. We have informed the CISF officials," they said.
As per information, on hearing the gunshot, the CISF jawans rushed to the spot and found Naga Arjun lying in a pool of blood.
Later, the jawans informed CISF officials and Chandigarh Police, they said.
More details are awaited.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi to be in Surat on April 3 to file appeal against conviction in defamation case
Gandhi was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case for ...
Bihar Police arrest 27 in Nalanda, 18 in Sasaram in connection with Ram Navami violence
Situation in Sasaram and Biharsharif normal, say police
Untimely rain, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectares; farmers stare at yield loss
The untimely rains are expected to continue for a few more d...
Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe
His two personal guards, who are retired from the Army, had ...
Cheetah from Namibia strays into field near village along MP's Kuno National Park; efforts on to send it back into wild
Forest department officials share a video in which staffers ...