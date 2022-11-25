Zirakpur: 35-yr-old woman found dead at Baltana house with throat slit

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 24

A 35-year-old migrant woman was found murdered, allegedly by a neighbour, at Baltana in Zirakpur here this evening.

The victim has been identified as Gayatri, a resident Ekta Vihar.

Victim Gayatri

The incident came to light when the victim’s husband Bahadur, who works at Mahajan Furniture House in Baltana, rang up his mother Rajeshwari and told her Gayatri was not responding to his phone calls for a long time. Rajeshwari told him that she was not at home. Following this, Bahadur reached home and found the door of his room locked from outside. He broke the lock and found his wife lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit.

On receiving information, Zirakpur DSP Vikramjit Singh Brar, SHO Deepinder Singh Brar and Baltana police post incharge Mandeep Singh reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.

Rajeshwari, the victim’s mother-in-law, told the police that she had left the house around 4.30 pm and Gayatri was absolutely fine at that time.

Bahadur said he suspected that Pawan, who lived in an adjoining room, had killed his wife.

During a search of the house, it was found that Pawan, along with his wife Saloni and their four-month-old daughter, had left minutes before Bahadur came back home. Their mobile phones were also switched off.

DSP Vikramjit Singh Brar said they had called the forensic team to take the possible fingerprints from the crime scene. He said the reason for the murder was not known yet, adding that they had formed various teams to arrest the suspect.

