Rs 36 cr property tax collected till March 31 in Mohali

Mohali, April 1

The Mohali MC has collected Rs 36.90 crore in property tax till March 31, against a targeted revenue of Rs 35 crore for the fiscal year 2023-2024. A total of Rs 33.64 crore was collected as property tax last year. MC officials said the DC office, GMADA, PSPCL, and other government buildings have also contributed to the tax collections. MC officials said there were a total of 41,227 taxable units in the city.

