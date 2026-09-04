36-day Chandigarh railway station shutdown, 442 cancellations

The Tribune Explainer

Box: Train Routes cancelled

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14331/14332

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Delhi–Kalka: 74 trips

54531/54532

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Ambala–Kalka 72 trips

14541/14542 Chandigarh–Amritsar 74 trips

14629/14630 Chandigarh–Ferozepur

74 trips

74645/74646 Ambala–Jalandhar City 09.09–16.10 74

74991/74992

Ambala–Delhi (PC)

74 trips

Total: 442 trips

Chandigarh railway station will undergo its longest disruption in recent memory — a 36-day power-and-traffic block from September 10 to October 15 — as Northern Railway’s Ambala Division clears the way for erecting the balance through-roof structure and dismantling the existing foot-over-bridge (FOB) girders, part of the station’s redevelopment being carried out by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), according to a divisional office order dated September 2.

Why the block & how

it is structured

The work cannot be done with the station fully operational. So, the division has split it into three sequential 12-day phases, each covering a different set of lines and platforms so that the rest of the station keeps functioning.

September 10–21: Line 6 (Platform 5), Line 7 (non-platform) and Line 8 (Platform 6). September 22–October 3: Line 4 (Platform 3) and Line 5 (Platform 4). October 4–15: Line 1 (Platform 2), Line 2 (non-platform) and Line 3 (Platform 2).

The toll: 442 trips cancelled

Twelve train services will remain cancelled through the block period, translating into 442 individual trips between September 9 and October 16 — the bulk of the disruption.

Beyond outright cancellation, six more train pairs — including the Rishikesh–Chandigarh (15063/64), Ajmer–Chandigarh (12983/84) and Udaipur–Chandigarh (20989/90) services — will be short-terminated or short-originated at Ambala Cantt on specified dates through October, with the Chandigarh-Ambala leg cancelled each time. Two trains on the Ludhiana – Amritsar route (14615/14616) will be diverted via Sirhind on October 3 and 10, skipping Chandigarh and Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) stations altogether.

To ease pressure on Chandigarh station, eight long-distance trains —among them the Sabarmati–Amritsar (18309/18310) and Amritsar–Dehradun (14631/14632) services — will get an extra temporary stop at SASN (Mohali) through the block period.

Platform reshuffles

Separately, 76 trains will berth on different platforms than scheduled across the three phases — 20 trains from September 10–21, 17 from September 22–October 3, and 39 from October 4–15 — with popular services such as the Delhi-bound Shatabdi (12046), the Vande Bharat pair (20977/78), and the Howrah–Kalka Mail (13051/13052) all affected at different stages.

What it means for commuters

With lakhs of Tricity and Ambala-region residents relying on this corridor daily, the month-plus window means recurring uncertainty over platforms, timings and origin/destination points rather than a one-off inconvenience. The division has directed wide publicity through newspapers, station notice boards, enquiry offices, official railway handles, mobile apps and repeated PA announcements, and has asked for additional RPF and commercial staff for platform guidance during the works.

What’s next

The order is explicit that the block cannot be extended, since Chandigarh station’s peak festival-season traffic follows soon after. The RLDA has been directed to complete all work strictly within the allotted 36 days. Passengers travelling through Chandigarh, Ambala Cantt or SASN over the next six weeks are advised to check train status before leaving home via the NTES app, RailMadad (139), or the station enquiry counter, rather than assume normal scheduling.

Disruption during festival season

The block period chosen by the Railways will hit hard passengers travelling during the festival season. The festivals scheduled during this period are Pithori Amavasya/ Bhadrapada Amavasya (September 10), Hartalika Teej (September 14), Ganesh Chaturthi and Ganeshotsav (September 14–25 — 10-day elephant-god festival), Rishi Panchami (September 15), Vishwakarma Puja (September 17), Parsva Ekadashi (September 22), Anant Chaturdashi and Ganesh Visarjan (September 25), 15-day Pitru Paksha dedicated to ancestral homage begins September 27, Mahalaya/Sarva Pitru Amavasya marks the end of Pitru Paksha (October 10), Sharad Navratri marking the start of nine nights of Goddess Durga worship, featuring fasting and Garba begins October 11.