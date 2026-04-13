36-year-old Dera Bassi man dies in hospital; family alleges negligence

A 36-year-old man died while undergoing treatment at Indus International Hospital in Dera Bassi after which his family alleged negligence.

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The family said Deepak Kumar drove down to the hospital on April 4 after feeling a mild pain.

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He was told that he had a problem in his valve after which he was operated upon on April 6. But a clot developed in his brain after the operation following which he was taken to the ICU and then put on ventilator. But he died on Monday evening.

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Deepak, a resident of GBB Rose Wood, Dera Bassi, used to work as a spare parts supplier. The deceased leaves behind wife and a four-year-old son.

The family created a ruckus in the hospital and accused the doctors of negligence. The police reached the spot and assured the family of an investigation.

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Dera Bassi SHO Sumit Mor said that after receiving the complaint, the body was shifted to the mortuary. He said they had sounded the Civil Surgeon, Mohali, who has constituted a board for investigation, after whose report action will follow.

Hospital's GM (Operation) Dr Vinish Narula said the victim was operated upon with the consent of the family and he died during treatment. The treatment was done according to the procedure. Every effort was made to save the patient's life. The family's allegations of negligence are baseless, he said.