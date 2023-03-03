36th SJOBA rally flagged off

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 2

The 36th edition of the St John’s Old Boys Association (SJOBA) rally was flagged off from St John’s High School, Sector 26, today. The ceremonial flag off of the event took place in the presence of Gurkirat Kripal Singh, Secretary, Tourism & Cultural Affairs, Punjab, and others.

As many as 22 four wheelers, 53 two-wheelers (motorbikes) and 15 teams in the time speed distance (TSD) category from Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and other parts of India are taking part in the motorsports event.

Two women riders are participating in the 2-wheeler (motorbikes) segment. Also, there is one all women team of three members taking part in the TSD segment of the event. “The route is going to be a challenging and adventurous one covering ‘axle-breaking’ riverbeds — both dry and wet, fast tarmacs with winding hair pins, unmetalled surfaces and exhilarating hilly terrain in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh,” said Nipun Mehan, president, SJOBA.

The rally will pass through Ropar, Garhshankar, Mansowal and Hoshiarpur. The total prize money will be around Rs 6 lakh. The rally will conclude on March 5 at 4:30 pm at St John’s High School.