379 drivers challaned for traffic violations in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 29

The traffic police have challaned 379 drivers for violation of various regulations. These drivers were issued challans after being caught on CCTV cameras and during targeted operations aimed at curbing negligent behaviour on roads on Sunday.

The drivers were fined for a range of offenses, including driving without helmets or seat belts, ignoring zebra crossings, illegal parking, taking shortcut routes, vehicles without number plates and using unauthorised number plate designs.

Jagpal Singh, Traffic Inspector (Urban), emphasised on strict action against traffic rule violators. He expressed concern over the rising number of road accidents caused by negligent drivers who knowingly flouted traffic norms and endangered not only their lives but lives of other commuters too.

He appealed to the general public to adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order on roads.