38-year-old man jumps off Zirakpur hotel building, dies

Zirakpur, March 6
A 38-year-old man jumped off the third floor of a hotel to death in the Mamta Enclave area today. Deceased Kuldeep Kumar, a resident of Bharat Enclave, jumped from the third floor of Hotel Ritz and died on the spot.
The police said it came to light that Kuldeep Kumar had unsuccessfully tried to jump in the same way on March 2, but was saved by his colleagues. Today, he fell suddenly and died.
In her statement to the police, Neelam, the wife of the deceased, said her husband was not in a good mental state.
