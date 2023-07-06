38-yr-old walks free in rape case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 5

Fast-Track Special Court Judge Swati Sehgal has acquitted a 38-year-old man, who was arrested on alleged rape and POCSO case after the prosecution failed to prove charges.

The police had registered an FIR against the suspect on a complaint lodged by victim’s mother on October 24, 2019, under Sections 363, 376 and 506 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act at Sector 11 police station, Chandigarh.

The victim’s mother had told the police that on October 19, 2019, her daughter had gone to attend college, but did not return home. She alleged that her daughter was abducted.

During investigation, the prosecutrix was found from a village in Panchkula district on November 9, 2019.

Following this, even the suspect was arrested and medically examined.

Blood samples of the victim and the suspect were collected for comparison for forensic purpose. After investigation, the challan against the suspect was presented before the court. Finding it a prima facie case, charges were framed against the suspect, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The suspect’s counsel argued that he was falsely implicated in the case. He said the prosecutrix was not a minor, rather had attained the age of majority.

After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the suspect from the charges framed against him.