Rs 384L utilised to upgrade govt schools in Mohali

Mohali, December 29

The Mohali administration has spent Rs 384 lakh to upgrade government school infrastructure.

Reviewing the progress of infrastructure projects in the district, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain asked the officials to expedite work and ensure the allocated funds are utilised in the current financial year.

A sum of Rs 80.12 lakh has been spent on minor repair works under the Samagra Shikhsa Abhiyan. Similarly, 12 CWSN toilets have been constructed at a cost of Rs 18.54 lakh. To provide separate toilets for boys and girls in schools, a total of 125 units have been set up at a cost of Rs 87.5 lakh

Besides, a grant of Rs 774 lakh was received under NABARD for 198 units. Of this, Rs 699 lakh has been utilised on the completion of 173 units, whereas 25 units, costing Rs 37.9 lakh, are under construction.

This year, 926,583 lakh books were distributed free in primary and upper primary schools of the district. A sum of Rs 302.82 lakh was spent on providing uniforms to 50,470 students, including 37,910 girls, 11,499 SC students and 1,061 BPL students.

Reviewing the infrastructure upgradation of SoE, the DC said Government Model Senior Secondary School in Kharar has achieved 90 per cent of the target, while at Government Senior Secondary School in Dera Bassi, 40 per cent work has been completed so far.

Speaking about the mid-day meal scheme, she said 9,248 students of the pre-primary wing, 55,138 of the primary wing and 26,059 from the upper primary wing benefitted this year.

