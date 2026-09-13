388 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

As part of the nationwide initiative of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), a National Lok Adalat was organised at the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday.

The Lok Adalat was held under the overall supervision of Justice Suvir Sehgal, chairman of the High Court Legal Services Committee. Eight Benches were constituted to take up matters suitable for settlement, with a focus on promoting amicable resolution of disputes. The Benches were headed by Justice Sudeepti Sharma, Justice Ramesh Chander Dimri, Justice Pravindra Singh Chauhan, Justice Rajesh Gaur, Justice Puja Chopra, Justice Sunish Bindlish, Justice Divya Sharma and Justice Ravinder Malik.

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A total of 723 cases were listed before the Benches, of which 388 were disposed of through mutual settlement. The settled matters predominantly comprised motor accident claim cases. The total amount awarded in these settlements was Rs 17.86 crore.

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The National Lok Adalat is aimed at reducing the pendency of cases and encouraging the resolution of disputes through alternative mechanisms. It provides litigants with an accessible, cost-effective and expeditious platform to settle their cases.