39-year-old man hangs self

A 39-year-old man reportedly hanged himself to death after an ongoing dispute with his wife and in-laws at his house in Silver City Society on Wednesday. The police have recovered a suicide note allegedly blaming his wife and in-laws for the extreme step.

According to the police, the couple had a heated exchange last night and his wife found him hanging from the ceiling fan at around 6am. The victim’s mother, Sunita, stated that this was his son’s second marriage. Police officials took possession of the body and kept it at the Dera Bassi sub divisional hospital’s mortuary.

Mubarikpur police post in-charge Kulwant Singh said further investigation is on.