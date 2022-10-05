395 dengue cases in Chandigarh so far, early rain to blame for uptick

Chandigarh, October 4
The city has witnessed 325 cases of dengue this season. The spurt in dengue cases comes in the wake of heavy rains in the past month. No death due to the disease has been reported. The disease had set in early due to timely monsoon.
The worst dengue outbreak in the past four years was witnessed in 2021 when 1,596 cases had been reported. The outbreak last year was attributed to the region seeing a delayed withdrawal of monsoon. Normally, it withdraws by the end of September
Residents as well as public and private institutions are being challaned for not keeping their surroundings clean and for detection of mosquito larvae in refrigerator trays, pots, tyres, etc. As many as 9,700 notices and 210 show-cause notices have been served on erring persons. Also, 278 challans have been issued to public institutions.
