3,963 apply for voter registration as special camps end in Chandigarh

The five-day special voter registration camps organised across Chandigarh from October 7 to 11 concluded on Sunday, with around 880 Form 6 applications received on the final day. This took the total number of applications for new voter registration to 3,963.

The camps were aimed at facilitating the enrolment of eligible citizens — particularly those left out of the electoral rolls, young voters and first-time voters.

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During the drive, the Election Department received 5,497 applications for various electoral services. These included 3,963 Form 6 applications for new voter registration, 1,452 Form 8 applications for corrections, change of residence within a constituency and other permitted modifications, and 82 Form 7 applications seeking objections to or deletion of names from the electoral rolls.

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The Final Photo Electoral Roll-2026 for the Chandigarh Parliamentary Constituency was published on September 22 following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

As part of the exercise, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) displayed lists of electors identified as absent, shifted, dead and duplicate (ASDD) during the enumeration phase at their respective polling stations. The lists enabled public verification and allowed citizens to report discrepancies.

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The Election Department reiterated that voter registration was a continuous process and would remain open after the special camps ended. Eligible citizens whose names were missing from the electoral rolls could apply using Form 6 at the Election Office, the office of the concerned Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO), through their BLO, or online via the ECINET portal or app.

Citizens can also contact their respective BLOs through the “Book a Call with BLO” facility on the ECINET platform. For further information or assistance related to voter registration, they can call the Voter Helpline at 1950.

The department urged all eligible citizens to verify their names in the electoral rolls and ensure their participation in the democratic process.