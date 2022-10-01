3K saplings planted at ITBP centre at Bhanu

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 30

As many as 3,000 saplings of different fruit, medicinal and ornamental species were planted during a drive at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force’s Basic Training Centre (BTC) at Bhanu near here today.

The drive, held in collaboration with the SBI, was led by SK Sharma, Inspector-General (Training). Senior officials of the ITBP as well as the SBI, including Ani Kamdi, regional manager, were present on the occasion.

Highlighting the importance of maintaining and increasing the green cover, Ishwar Singh Duhan, Inspector-General, BTC, said trees not only contributed towards food production, but also maintained ecological balance, improve air quality, offset climate change and conserve water, soil and wildlife.

