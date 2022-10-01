3K saplings planted at ITBP centre at Bhanu

Chandigarh, September 30
As many as 3,000 saplings of different fruit, medicinal and ornamental species were planted during a drive at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force’s Basic Training Centre (BTC) at Bhanu near here today.
The drive, held in collaboration with the SBI, was led by SK Sharma, Inspector-General (Training). Senior officials of the ITBP as well as the SBI, including Ani Kamdi, regional manager, were present on the occasion.
Highlighting the importance of maintaining and increasing the green cover, Ishwar Singh Duhan, Inspector-General, BTC, said trees not only contributed towards food production, but also maintained ecological balance, improve air quality, offset climate change and conserve water, soil and wildlife.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive
Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him
The rapper updates about Alfaaz’s health through Instagram p...