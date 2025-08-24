3rd India International Mega Trade Fair begins in Chandigarh

The third edition of the India International Mega Trade Fair (IIMTF) opened at the Parade Ground, Sector 17, here on Friday, offering a wide variety of business and shopping experiences to the residents of the Tricity. The fair will continue till September 1, with visiting hours from 11 am to 9 pm daily.

Organised jointly by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industries, G S Marketing Associates and The Planners, the IIMTF is one of India’s leading exhibitions. The fair showcases over 35,000 unique products from eight countries and 18 states of India, ranging from lifestyle and homeware to international crafts and wellness.

The fair was inaugurated in a grand opening ceremony by Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. Justice Shabihul Hasnain, S Manmohan Kohli, CEO, Aroma Group, and Neena Singh, former EVP, HDFC Bank, attended as guests of honor.

Speaking about the fair, organisers highlighted that Chandigarh, as a dynamic and smart city, offers wonderful opportunity for business engagement. The IIMTF provides a platform for joint ventures, strategic tie-ups, and buyer-seller meetings.