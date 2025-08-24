DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / 3rd India International Mega Trade Fair begins in Chandigarh

3rd India International Mega Trade Fair begins in Chandigarh

Over 35,000 products from eight countries and 18 states on display at Parade Ground, Sector 17
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:32 PM Aug 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The third edition of the India International Mega Trade Fair (IIMTF) opened at the Parade Ground, Sector 17, here on Friday, offering a wide variety of business and shopping experiences to the residents of the Tricity. The fair will continue till September 1, with visiting hours from 11 am to 9 pm daily.

Advertisement

Organised jointly by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industries, G S Marketing Associates and The Planners, the IIMTF is one of India’s leading exhibitions. The fair showcases over 35,000 unique products from eight countries and 18 states of India, ranging from lifestyle and homeware to international crafts and wellness.

The fair was inaugurated in a grand opening ceremony by Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. Justice Shabihul Hasnain, S Manmohan Kohli, CEO, Aroma Group, and Neena Singh, former EVP, HDFC Bank, attended as guests of honor.

Advertisement

Speaking about the fair, organisers highlighted that Chandigarh, as a dynamic and smart city, offers wonderful opportunity for business engagement. The IIMTF provides a platform for joint ventures, strategic tie-ups, and buyer-seller meetings.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts