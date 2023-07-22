 4,500-ft Ghaggar breach plugged at Dera Bassi : The Tribune India

4,500-ft Ghaggar breach plugged at Dera Bassi

Embankment height being raised to earlier level: Mohali DC

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain at the Dehar-Alamgir-Tiwana link embankment.



Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 21

A 4,500-ft wide breach of

the Ghaggar at Dehar-Alamgir-Tiwana link embankment has been plugged, the district administration stated today.

Inspecting the ongoing repair work to increase the height of the breached embankment to its earlier height, Mohali Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said the level of the breached surface was too deep to fill. It absorbed lakhs of sand bags besides a period of week to plug it by working round the clock. Now, the work on increasing its height to the earlier level was being done on a war footing.

Responding to a demand of residents for making embankment from Tiwana to Khajoor Mandi and Sadhanpur, Jain said a proposal had already been sent to the government and the work would be started as soon as the approval was received.

Expressing concern over the damage to crops due to the breach, she assured the affected farmers that their damage would be assessed next week and further action would be taken after preparing an assessment report.

ADC (Rural Development) Amit Bambi was also present on the occasion.

