4.7 mm rainfall brings welcome respite from searing heat in city

After witnessing a rise for the last two days, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Chandigarh once again dipped slightly during the past 24 hours.

Advertisement

Light rain in the morning hours continued to give some relief from the searing hot weather conditions in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

While the maximum temperature went down by 2.7 notches on Friday after rising by 1 degree on Thursday, the minimum temperature also dipped by 0.8 degree during the last 24 hours after going up by 2.3 notches on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

The light rain with overcast sky coupled with moderate winds during the morning hours gave some respite from the hot weather conditions.

Chandigarh received 4.7 mm of rainfall during the day while Panchkula recorded 0.5 mm downpour. The weathermen have predicted partly cloudy sky with likely thunderstorms and heavy rain in Tricity till June 26.

Advertisement

However, a yellow alert for thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds at 40-50 kmph speed at isolated places in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana was also issued till June 26 with forecast of heavy rainfall at isolated places. On Sunday, the weatherman predicted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places.

The maximum temperature will continue to remain below 34°C for the next five days.

“As compared to yesterday, there was a fall of 1.7 degrees and 1.2 degrees in average maximum temperature, with the mercury remaining below normal by 1.6 degree and 3.9°C in Punjab and Haryana, respectively, on Friday,” the IMD said, while confirming light rain coupled with gusty winds at isolated places in Punjab and Haryana.

The MeT department said the temperatures in Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula will remain maximum between 31 and 34°C and minimum between 25 and 26°C with possibility of rain coupled with cloudy sky and thunderstorm till June 25.

Friday’s maximum day temperature in the city was 2.7 notches below yesterday’s mercury reading and was a departure from normal by 3.3°C.

Panchkula continued to remain the coolest place in the tricity region on Friday as well with the lowest maximum temperature. Chandigarh and Mohali stayed the hottest with similar heat.

The IMD on Friday reiterated that monsoon has advanced over Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana with more rains likely to lash the city and the region for the next six days, beginning Saturday.

“Favourable conditions for advance of the South-West monsoon over parts of Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana have emerged with an increase in rainfall activity over the city and the region during the next three to four days,” the weathermen said.