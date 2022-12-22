4 AAP councillors among 5 suspended from Chandigarh MC House for a day following ruckus

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 22

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur on Thursday suspended Chandigarh AAP councillors Anju Katyal, Damanpreet, Munavar and Ram Chander Yadav and Congress councillor Jasbir Singh from the MC House for a day.

The councillors were suspended and taken out of the House by the marshals after they did not let the House function over the issue of UT Administration-imposed facilitation charges on the services at community centres.