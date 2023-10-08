4 arrested for theft at society in Mohali

Mohali, October 7
The police have arrested four youths for stealing goods from a house at the Bella Homes society on October 3 and snatching the owner’s phone.
The police have recovered wires weighing 1 quintal, a cylinder, an LCD set, quilts, two two-wheelers, five motor pumps and the mobile phone from them.
The suspects, identified as Dhakoli residents Akbar and Karan, Trivedi Camp resident Mukesh and Dialpura resident Rajiv, all in the age group of 19-26, reportedly snatched the mobile phone of the victim when he woke up to the alarm raised by his neighbours. The victim is a taxi driver.
The police said the youths indulged in petty thefts and had FIRs registered against them at Dhakoli.
A case has been registered at the Dera Bassi police station.
