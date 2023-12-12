4 ATM scammers arrested for duping 2 Chandigarh residents of Rs 1.36L

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 11

Four alleged fraudsters have been arrested by the Cyber Crime Investigation Cell of the UT police for swindling Rs 1.36 lakh from two city residents. The accused targeted victims at unguarded ATMs.

According to the police, complainant Jaspal Singh of Sector 39 had reported that on December 6, he visited an ATM near his house where his debit card got stuck in the machine. He called the customer service number displayed at the ATM and was deceived by the accused into divulging his PIN. The complainant was then asked to visit the ATM after sometime to collect the card.

When the complainant returned after sometime, he found that the ATM was lying open and his card missing. A few hours later, Rs 71,000 was deducted from his bank account. In a similar case, Manohar Kumar Singh was duped of Rs 65,000 at an ATM at Khuda Lahora. During the investigation, the accused, identified as Bittu Kumar (27), Vimlesh Kumar (32), Dharmender Kumar (27) and Rohit Kumar (27), all natives of Bihar, were arrested from Gurdaspur district of Punjab.

Modus Operandi

Accused would target unguarded ATMs, paste fake helpline number

Put glue in machine; customers’ card would get stuck, they call helpline

Accused then deceive them into divulging PIN; tell victim to come later

They then open machine, flee with the card and withdraw money

#cyber crime