4 ATM scammers arrested for duping 2 Chandigarh residents of Rs 1.36L

Chandigarh, December 11
Four alleged fraudsters have been arrested by the Cyber Crime Investigation Cell of the UT police for swindling Rs 1.36 lakh from two city residents. The accused targeted victims at unguarded ATMs.
According to the police, complainant Jaspal Singh of Sector 39 had reported that on December 6, he visited an ATM near his house where his debit card got stuck in the machine. He called the customer service number displayed at the ATM and was deceived by the accused into divulging his PIN. The complainant was then asked to visit the ATM after sometime to collect the card.
When the complainant returned after sometime, he found that the ATM was lying open and his card missing. A few hours later, Rs 71,000 was deducted from his bank account. In a similar case, Manohar Kumar Singh was duped of Rs 65,000 at an ATM at Khuda Lahora. During the investigation, the accused, identified as Bittu Kumar (27), Vimlesh Kumar (32), Dharmender Kumar (27) and Rohit Kumar (27), all natives of Bihar, were arrested from Gurdaspur district of Punjab.
Modus Operandi
- Accused would target unguarded ATMs, paste fake helpline number
- Put glue in machine; customers’ card would get stuck, they call helpline
- Accused then deceive them into divulging PIN; tell victim to come later
- They then open machine, flee with the card and withdraw money
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan CM announcement LIVE updates: BJP's legislature party meet in Jaipur today, suspense over CM to end
All elected MLAs have been asked to attend the meeting
‘PoK humara hai...no one can snatch it from us’: Amit Shah in Parliament
The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, wa...
Two years on, Bikram Majithia summoned in drug case; Punjab Police yet to file chargesheet
Amid Akali-AAP spat show, Congress ex-ministers face arrests
Barnala man posing as NRI 'exploits' 4 women, dupes 20 others of cash, arrested
The accused had made an ID on the portal under a fake name S...