4 booked for gang-rape of Faridkot girl

Mohali, December 31
The police have registered a case against four youths, including three residents of Canada, on the charges of gangraping a 24-year-old girl, a resident of Faridkot. Suspects Simranjit Singh Cheema, Johnny Randhawa, Gurwinder Singh, alias Guri, and Vicky Sharma, are absconding.
In her complaint, the girl said she met Simranjit Singh Cheema, a resident of Dasua, six years ago through her friend.
Cheema said he would marry her and settle abroad. In October, he returned from abroad with his friends Johnny Randhawa, Gurwinder Singh, alias Guri, and Vicky Sharma.
Cheema allegedly sent her to a hotel in Zirakpur where she met his friends to discuss her marriage with him. On reaching the hotel, Cheema, Randhawa and Gurvinder allegedly raped her by lacing her drink. Cheema’s younger brother, Vicky was also present in the room.
When she regained consciousness, she informed a friend, who arrived at the hotel at 2.30 am and tried to call the police.
Meanwhile, Vicky took out a pistol and threatened to kill her and her family.
The complainant said fearing the threat, she went home.
On October 11, she was taken to hospital after she started experiencing pain in her stomach. The doctors told her that she was pregnant.
Zirakpur SHO Deepinder Brar said on the complaint of the victim, a case under Sections 376-D and 34 of the IPC has been registered at the Zirakpur police station. Action has been initiated in the matter. The accused are absconding and a search for them is on.
