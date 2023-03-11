4 booked for obstructing cops from discharging duty

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 10

The Ambala police booked four persons of a family on the charge of assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty on Thursday evening.

The case has been registered against Manoj Kumar, his mother, wife and brother Vishu at the Mullana police station under Sections 186, 323, 332, 342 and 353 of the IPC and Section 61 of the Excise Act.

In his complaint, Sub-Inspector Amarjit Singh, in-charge of the Kalalti police post, stated that around 6 pm, he, along with head constable Naresh Kumar, was on patrol duty when they got a tip-off that Manoj Kumar and Vishu were selling liquor in an unauthorised manner.

Acting on the tip-off, the police reached the spot. After seeing the cops, the suspects tried to hide a box of liquor bottles. When the policemen tried to catch the suspects, they started scuffling with them. Manoj’s mother and his wife also came out of the house. They pushed the policemen inside the house and Vishu locked the gate from outside. While other accused kept on arguing with the policemen inside the house, Vishu managed to flee from the spot with the liquor box containing eight-nine bottles.

The policemen informed the senior officials about the incident. A police party reached the spot and opened the gate. While both women managed to flee, Manoj was nabbed by the police.

Surender Singh, SHO of the Mullana police station, said Manoj was sent to the judicial custody and efforts were being made to nab other suspects.