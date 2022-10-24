4 cars damaged by falling tree in Mani Majra

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 23

Four cars were damaged after a “safeda” tree crashed onto the parked vehicles here on the rear end of the police station in Mani Majra last night.

Virender Singh, whose Icon car was damaged in the incident, said: “The incident happened around 9.45 pm on Saturday. A tree branch fell on the parked cars. While three were badly damaged, one suffered minor scratches. The bumper and windowpanes of my car were damaged.”

It took firemen around two hours to remove the tree, which got badly entangled into the cars. “Around 25 trees here are tilted towards the ground but have not been removed. Similar incidents have been reported in the past, but no action has been taken. The authorities must get these pruned or removed,” he added.