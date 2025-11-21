DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / 4 Chandigarh cricketers set to shine in WPL 2026 auction

4 Chandigarh cricketers set to shine in WPL 2026 auction

A total of 277 players are vying for 73 available slots

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:04 PM Nov 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation.
Advertisement

Chandigarh cricketers Kashvee Gautam, Taniyaa Bhatia, Nandni Sharma and Monika Pandey will be among the 277 players featuring in the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction on November 27 in New Delhi.

Advertisement

The WPL 2026 Auction list has been announced, with a total of 277 players vying for 73 available slots. The list includes 194 Indian players, comprising 52 capped and 142 uncapped players, who will go under the hammer for 50 slots, while 66 overseas capped players and 17 overseas uncapped players will look to fill the 23 available slots.

Advertisement

A total of 19 players have registered in the highest base-price bracket of Rs 50 lakh, 11 players in the Rs 40 lakh bracket and 88 players in the Rs 30 lakh bracket.

Advertisement

Kashvee has been kept under Rs 30 lakh base bracket, alongside Taniyaa. Nandni has been kept at Rs 20 lakh and Monika in the 10 lakh bracket.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts