4 Chandigarh cricketers set to shine in WPL 2026 auction

Chandigarh cricketers Kashvee Gautam, Taniyaa Bhatia, Nandni Sharma and Monika Pandey will be among the 277 players featuring in the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction on November 27 in New Delhi.

The WPL 2026 Auction list has been announced, with a total of 277 players vying for 73 available slots. The list includes 194 Indian players, comprising 52 capped and 142 uncapped players, who will go under the hammer for 50 slots, while 66 overseas capped players and 17 overseas uncapped players will look to fill the 23 available slots.

A total of 19 players have registered in the highest base-price bracket of Rs 50 lakh, 11 players in the Rs 40 lakh bracket and 88 players in the Rs 30 lakh bracket.

Kashvee has been kept under Rs 30 lakh base bracket, alongside Taniyaa. Nandni has been kept at Rs 20 lakh and Monika in the 10 lakh bracket.