4 city players selected for U-19 NCA camp

Chandigarh, March 15
Four local players have been selected by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to attend the U-19 camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).
Ishaan Gaba, Paras and Neel Dhaliwal have been selected for Team B, which will have its base at Nadiad (Gujarat), while Aryan Verma has been selected for Team D, which will attend the camp at Dehradun (Uttarakhand). In a correspondence made by the BCCI to the local cricket association, these camps will be organised from April 24 to May 18 at their respective locations.
