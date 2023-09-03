4 commercial buildings sealed for bylaw violations

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 2

In a crackdown on building bylaw violations, the UT Estate Office sealed a total of four commercial buildings in the city today. This action was part of the ongoing campaign to maintain the city’s architectural integrity.

Violators were given 15 days According to the Estate Office, these buildings had previously been served violation notices. This stern action was taken as the violations were not rectified within the stipulated 15-day period.

The four buildings that were sealed include three in Sector-26 and one shop-cum-office (SCO) in Sector 7. Club Finch in Sector 26 was sealed along with two shop-cum-flats in the Grain Market.

Nitish Singla, SDM (East), said sufficient time was given to the building owners to remove the violations. Electricity and water connections to the buildings have been severed as part of the enforcement measures.

Charanjiv Singh, president, CBM, said the traders opposed the arbitrary and unjustified action by the Estate Office. “Such decisions not only affect the livelihood of countless individuals and families but also disrupt the economic fabric of our city,” he said. Sanjeev Chadha, general secretary, CBM, said the Administration had taken unilateral actions to seal some shops and establishments in the city because of minor internal violations. Action has been taken without any consultation with the affected business owners. “This action has left our city’s vibrant trading community in a state of shock and dismay,” he added.

“We, the traders of Chandigarh refuse to accept this injustice and will raise our voice against the unjust building bylaws and sealing of shops. We firmly believe in our right to conduct legitimate business activities and contribute to the prosperity of our city,” said Charanjiv.

It is essential that any such actions taken by the administration be fair, transparent and in accordance with the law after waiting for final verdicts in the High Court as well as the Supreme Court on the unjust penalty rates, building bylaws of Chandigarh and other related provisions, said Diwakar Sahoonja, patron, CBM.

Meanwhile, the Grain Market Traders’ Association has decided to hold an emergency meeting on Monday to decide further course of action. The CBM has decided to support their decision.