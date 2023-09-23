4 cops facing criminal cases reinstated

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 22

Four police personnel, including two Inspectors, who were booked in criminal cases, including one related to property grab, have been reinstated by the Chandigarh Police.

They are Inspectors Jaswinder Kaur and Rajdeep Singh, SI Sarabjit Kaur and ASI Harbhajan Lal

The department had constituted a committee to review the cases of police personnel under suspension, for their reinstatement.

On the bases on the committee’s recommendation, the cops have been reinstated with immediate effect without prejudice to the outcome of criminal/departmental proceedings pending against them.

The reinstatement orders were issued today by SP Headquarters Ketan Bansal. The orders state that the police personnel will not be posted on sensitive posts and shall not influence the prosecution witness. Inspector Rajdeep Singh was arrested by the UT police in 2021 in the Sector 37 house grab case with a scribe among the accused.

The police had arrested Rajdeep on the charge of not taking any action on a complaint filed against the accused, who had allegedly forcibly occupied the house. When the crime took place, Rajdeep was posted as SHO of the Sector 39 police station.

Inspector Jaswinder Kaur, who was posted as Mani Majra SHO, along with a conduit, was booked by the CBI in June 2020 for allegedly seeking Rs 5 lakh in bribe from a Mani Majra resident for not lodging a cheating case against him.