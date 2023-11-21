4-day book fair gets underway

Mohali, November 20
A four-day book fair began at Shaheed Major Harminder Pal Singh Government College here today.
The fair, which is being organised by the Department of Languages, Punjab, in coordination with the District Language Office, Mohali, will see other literary activities too.
In his address, Minister for Higher Education and Languages Harjot Singh Bains said in order to promote the mother tongue, a campaign to put signboards of business/trade of every government and non-government organisation in Punjabi was launched and it received a lot of impetus. “Now, the next move is to make Punjabi the first language on signboards outside shops in all markets of the state,” he added.
Bains released two books, ‘Computer for children’ and ‘Paed’, on the occasion.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Wider pipe installed for food supply to workers; global expert visits site
New drilling machines on way to Silkyara tunnel | Vertical p...
2+2 Meeting: India, Australia vow to firm up defence, maritime ties
Indo-Pacific, West Asia figure in talks
Six arrested for burning crop residue in Kaithal
Released on bail later