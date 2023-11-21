4-day book fair gets underway

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 20

A four-day book fair began at Shaheed Major Harminder Pal Singh Government College here today.

The fair, which is being organised by the Department of Languages, Punjab, in coordination with the District Language Office, Mohali, will see other literary activities too.

In his address, Minister for Higher Education and Languages Harjot Singh Bains said in order to promote the mother tongue, a campaign to put signboards of business/trade of every government and non-government organisation in Punjabi was launched and it received a lot of impetus. “Now, the next move is to make Punjabi the first language on signboards outside shops in all markets of the state,” he added.

Bains released two books, ‘Computer for children’ and ‘Paed’, on the occasion.

