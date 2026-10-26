4-day wet spell over parts of Punjab, Haryana likely from Oct 28 to 31: Met

After two days of rainfall over parts of the region, another wet spell is expected, with the weather department predicting rain in some areas of Punjab and Haryana on four consecutive days later this week.

Light rainfall is likely at isolated places from October 28 to 31, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at a few places on October 29 and 30, for which a yellow alert has been issued, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on October 26.

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A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of October 27. A western disturbance over north Haryana already persists and is now hovering between 3,100 and 4,500 metres above mean sea level.

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Over the past two days, light rain was recorded at a few places in Punjab and Haryana, while day and night temperatures in both states remained normal. In Punjab, the highest temperature over the past 24 hours was 32.2 degrees Celsius at Bathinda, while the lowest was 12.0 degrees Celsius at Adampur. In Haryana, the highest was 32.4 degrees Celsius at Faridabad and the lowest was 12.7 degrees Celsius at Hisar.

Rainfall in October so far has been 255 per cent above the long-period average (LPA) in Punjab and 181 per cent above the LPA in Haryana. From October 1 till the morning of October 26, Punjab received 27.7 mm of rain against the LPA of 7.8 mm for this period. Correspondingly, Haryana received 25.3 mm against the LPA of 9 mm.

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In Punjab, all districts have received above-normal rainfall in October, with the surplus ranging from 20 per cent to 1,129 per cent. Pathankot, Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur districts received the highest amounts of rainfall.

Barring three districts — Bhiwani, Mahendragarh and Rewari — rainfall was above the LPA in all other areas of Haryana, with the surplus ranging from 10 per cent to 585 per cent. Sonipat, Kurukshetra and Panipat received the highest amounts of rainfall in the state during this period.

The IMD has also predicted isolated to scattered rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttarakhand on various days till November 1. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 60 kmph are also expected over these areas during this period.