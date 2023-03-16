4 days on, two held for robbery at Daria

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 15

Two robbers, who were wanted by the Punjab Police in a murder case, have been arrested by the UT police for stabbing and robbing two persons in Daria.

The suspects, identified as Rintu (23) of Ram Darbar and Amit Kumar (18) of Mauli Jagran, were arrested from the forest area in Sector 48 by a team led by Inspector Ram Rattan, SHO, Industrial Area police station.

The police said the complainant, Amit of Daria, had reported that on March 11, he, along with his friend Munner, was returning home when their motorcycle broke down. In the meantime, two persons came on a scooter and attacked him with a knife and an axe. They were then robbed of their belongings.

Both the suspects have a criminal past with several criminal cases against them in Chandigarh.

The police said that around an hour before robbing two persons in Daria, they had murdered one Gulab Singh in Zirakpur. The victim was walking home after work when he was stabbed to death during a robbery bid in Bhabat area of Zirakpur.

The suspects had also stabbed a person named Vishal at Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, a few hours before their arrest on March 14. The duo had also stabbed a person in Sector 47 on March 8.

Faidan man lands in police net

A team of the Industrial Area police station arrested a 20-year-old man, Rahul of Faidan, for robbing a youth at Daria. Complainant Pramod Jaiswal had reported that on February 26, his grandson Sahil was attacked and robbed of purse and a mobile phone. The victim was injured in the attack and admitted to the hospital.