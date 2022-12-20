4 Delhi men held for Rs 1.77L fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 19

The Crime Investigation Cell of the UT police has arrested four New Delhi residents, running a fake call centre, for duping a city resident of Rs 1.77 lakh on the pretext of providing a job. The police claimed the gang had duped several persons to the tune of Rs 50 lakh.

A Sector 22 woman resident, who was looking for a job, had uploaded her profile on a website and received a message offering job with Rs 30,000 salary. The victim dialled the number mentioned in the message and the suspects tricked her into transferring the money.

During investigation, suspect Mohit (23), a resident of New Delhi, was arrested. Mohit disclosed he along with his friends Richard Dass (32), Raj Kumar (50) and Vinay (22) was running a fake call centre from a house in Mangolpuri, New Delhi.

The police raided the place and arrested the three. The police said the suspects had opened several bank accounts on fake documents. The accounts were used to transfer the scammed money. Their interrogation revealed Raj Kumar and Vinay were the alleged masterminds. The gang used to advertise fake jobs on social media and dupe gullible people.