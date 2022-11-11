4 die, two hurt in Mohali mishaps

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 10

Four persons died and two others were injured in separate road accidents reported from different parts of the district during the past 24 hours.

In the first accident, a rashly driven car crashed into a bike near Bhago Majra village under the Sohana police station and sped away.

Investigating officer ASI Bir Chand said a youth, identified as Abhay Pratap Singh (22), a resident of TDC City, Sector 110, Mohali, died in the accident. Abhay, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was doing a private job in Mohali. He was going home on his motorcycle after his duty last night when near Bhago Majra, a car with registration number of Haryana hit his bike following which he fell and sustained injuries. Passersby took him to a private hospital for treatment where doctors declared him brought dead.

On a statement of the deceased’s father Vinod Kumar, a case has been registered against the unidentified car driver under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC.

In another hit-and-run, a rashly driven school bus hit a motorcyclist at the YPS Chowk around 3.30 pm today. The victim, identified as Ganesh Kumar of Sector 69, lost the control of the motorcycle and hit a pedestrian who was crossing the road before falling and suffering severe head injuries. Both the injured were taken to the Civil Hospital in Phase 6 where Ganesh was declared dead.

Shankar, a cousin of the victim, said Ganesh was living in a PG and used to work as a cook in Phase 7.

In the third accident, a rashly driven car bearing Haryana registration number hit a cyclist near the Lahli T-point on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway. The victim has been identified as Vinod Kumar (34), a resident of Shiv Shakti Colony, Sardarpur Lalru. He was returning home around 3 am after finishing his work at a weaving unit in a factory. His co-worker Vikram, who was following him, took him to the Civil Hospital in Dera Bassi where doctors declared him dead. On Vikram’s statement, the police have registered a case against the unidentified car driver under Sections 304A, 279 and 427 of the IPC.

The fourth incident took place on the main highway near the Lalru Grain Market around 6.30 pm on Wednesday when a speeding school bus hit two motorcycle-borne youths. One of the youths, identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Sunderpur of Panchkula district, was killed while the other, identified as Jaspal, a resident of Mirpur village near Chandimandir in Panchkula, got injured. Investigating officer Rajinder Singh said both the youths were returning home after paying obeisance at a temple. They were taken to the Civil Hospital, Dera Bassi, where Vinod was declared dead.

A case has been registered against the unidentified bus driver under Sections 304A and 279 of the IPC. The bus driver had fled from the spot.

All hit-&-run cases

The accidents took place at Bhago Majra village, YPS Chowk, Lahli T-point on Chandigarh-Ambala highway and near Lalru Grain Market within a span of 24 hours. In all incidents, the unidentified suspects fled the scene.