4 drivers held for murder, robbery in Zirakpur

Police on Friday arrested four drivers in connection with the murder of a domestic helper and the robbery of valuables worth over Rs 30 lakh in Zirakpur.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Dilawar Singh from Panipat, two residents of Banur, and one resident of Zirakpur.

The victim, Ramesh, a Nepalese national, was brought to a hospital with strangulation marks on his neck, police said. The cops then reached the crime scene at Royal Motiaz City society and registered a murder case.

According to police, the four suspects, all employed as drivers in the society, had entered the flat to commit a robbery. When Ramesh resisted, he was strangled to death, after which the suspects fled with gold and other valuables.

Dilawar Singh, the primary suspect, had previously worked as a supervisor in the society and has one prior case registered against him at Zirakpur police station.

Zirakpur SHO Satinder Singh said, “All the suspects have been taken into police remand. Around 220.5 gm gold, 50 gm silver has been recovered till now. All the suspects were drivers in the society. No arms, weapons have been recovered.”