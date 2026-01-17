DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / 4 drivers held for murder, robbery in Zirakpur

4 drivers held for murder, robbery in Zirakpur

Accused allegedly murder a domestic helper and steal valuables worth over Rs 30 lakh

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Zirakpur, Updated At : 02:48 PM Jan 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

Police on Friday arrested four drivers in connection with the murder of a domestic helper and the robbery of valuables worth over Rs 30 lakh in Zirakpur.

Advertisement

The arrested individuals have been identified as Dilawar Singh from Panipat, two residents of Banur, and one resident of Zirakpur.

Advertisement

The victim, Ramesh, a Nepalese national, was brought to a hospital with strangulation marks on his neck, police said. The cops then reached the crime scene at Royal Motiaz City society and registered a murder case.

Advertisement

According to police, the four suspects, all employed as drivers in the society, had entered the flat to commit a robbery. When Ramesh resisted, he was strangled to death, after which the suspects fled with gold and other valuables.

Dilawar Singh, the primary suspect, had previously worked as a supervisor in the society and has one prior case registered against him at Zirakpur police station.

Advertisement

Zirakpur SHO Satinder Singh said, “All the suspects have been taken into police remand. Around 220.5 gm gold, 50 gm silver has been recovered till now. All the suspects were drivers in the society. No arms, weapons have been recovered.”

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts