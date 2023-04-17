4 family members booked for assaulting neighbours

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 16

The Kalka police have booked four members of a family for brutally attacking a man and his wife living in the neighbourhood on Friday night.

The suspects have been identified as Mala, husband Ranjit, daughter Neeru and son Jatin, all residents of Rambagh Road in Kalka.

In her complaint with the police, Chitra, a resident of Rambagh Road, said her parents were involved in an argument when a woman, identified as Mala, from the neighbourhood intervened and started abusing them and attacked her 55-year old father Sonu on his head. When Chitra asked Mala not to indulge in a fight, Mala’s husband Ranjit thrashed her and her sister Komal. She also claimed that Jatin and Neeru tore off their clothes.

A case under Sections 323, 34 and 506 of the IPC has been registered against the four at the Kalka police station and an investigation initiated.

No arrests were made till the filing of the report.