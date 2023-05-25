4 held for duping resident of Rs 2.8L, four ATM cards seized

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

Four persons have been arrested by the Cybercrime Cell of the UT police for duping a resident of Rs 2.80 lakh.

Anand Singh, a resident of Daria, allege that he had received a WhatsApp call from an unknown person who claimed that the complainant’s son, Vipin Rawat, who is serving with the Assam Rifles, has been caught by terrorists. The caller told the complainant that if he wanted to save his son, then he would have to pay for that.

The complainant transferred a total of Rs 2.80 lakh in three instalments to the account number given by the fraudster. He later called his son up and came to know that he had been duped. He informed the police about the incident. The cybercrime police registered a case.

During investigation, the police conducted a raid at Siwan, Bihar, and nabbed three suspects, identified as Divyanshu Kumar, alias Golu; Akash Kumar Thakur (20) and Rahiv Kumar (23).

During interrogation, the suspects revealed the name of a fourth suspect, Seeptain (23), in whose bank account the money was transferred. He was also arrested.

Four ATM cards and mobile phones have been seized from the suspects.