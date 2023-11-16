4 held for gambling

Panchkula, November 15
Four persons were arrested for gambling in public place in the district yesterday. An amount of Rs 17,370 was seized from the suspects and two cases registered against them at the Pinjore.
They have been identified as Pawan of Bhima Devi Colony, Pinjore; Ravi, Vicky and Dharmendra, a resident of Mauli Jangran, Chandigarh.
