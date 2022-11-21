4 held for Mohali youth's murder

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 20

The police have arrested four of the 11 suspects for the August 17 murder of Badh Majra youth Bunty Sharma. The victim was clubbed to death in a gang war between two groups.

The suspects, identified as Badh Majra residents Gulshan, Purshotam (both brothers), Madapura resident Suresh and Delhi resident Vikas, were booked under Sections 302, 323, 427, 148, 149 and 212 of the IPC at the Balongi police station on August 17. The police had earlier nominated Ajay Patel of Madanpura and his aides in the case.

Balongi SHO Parivinkal Grewal said: “All suspects have been sent to three-day police custody.”

Bunty, 26, was beaten to death with rods in a late-night bloody clash between two groups at nearby Guru Nanak Colony in Kharar. He was taken to the PGI where he died.

Bunty, who too had previously spent time in jail, had received a phone call from a friend saying he was being assaulted by a group of youths after which he left his home.

Eyewitnesses said a group of around 15 youths fatally assaulted him with rods, swords and vandalised his vehicle before fleeing.

A car with the Punjab registration number was found vandalised near the scene. “Bunty was earlier booked in a case and one of his associates, Joker, was linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang,” the police had said.

