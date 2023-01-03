4 held for molesting girl, injuring friend in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 2

The Panchkula police have arrested four youths for molesting a girl and injuring a Mohali resident on the New Year’s Eve.

Those arrested have been identified as Kartik, a resident of Maya Garden, Zirakpur; Nikhil Chauhan and Mayank, both residents of Sector 10; and Harshit, a resident of Saini Vihar, Phase 5, Baltana, Zirakpur.

Namish Gulati, a resident of Sector 68, in his complaint to the police stated that he, along with friend Gurpreet Singh, Prarthna, a resident of Sector 68, and Arshjot, a resident of Sector 40-A, Chandigarh, went to celebrate a friend’s birthday and New Year’s Eve at the house of Ahana Gupta in Sector 10, Panchkula.

He said Gurpreet and his friend Prarthna came out of the house while he and his friend were standing on the rooftop. Meanwhile, they heard Gurpreet’s shrieks and the suspects were stating that they will kill him today. After hearing his shrieks, they came out of the house only to find blood oozing out of his head.

Namish said when he enquired about the matter, Gurpreet said the four suspects were trying to molest his friend Prarthna. When he tried to stop them from doing so, they attacked him on the head with some sharp object. Gurpreet was taken to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 here. He was later shifted him to the GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

A case under Sections 323, 354, 506 and 34 of the IPC was registered against the suspects at the Sector 5 police station. The police said the suspects were arrested on Sunday.

The suspects

