4 held for Panchkula youth's murder

Tribune News Service

Panchkula: The police on Wednesday claimed to have solved the murder of 19-year-old Rajesh, alias Kaku, a resident of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, with the arrest of four suspects. Those arrested have been identified as Sumit, alias Vicky, Khalnayak, Anil, and Sanjay, alias Sample. A case under Sections 302, 148 and 149 of the IPC and under the Arms Act had been registered against at the Sector 14 police station. The suspects would be produced in court on Thursday. TNS

Basketball trials tomorrow

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Basketball Association will organise trials to select the city’s senior men and women’s teams at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, on August 19 (7.30 am). Players (residents, employees or students in Chandigarh) will be eligible to participate in the trials. The association will conduct a camp before selecting a team to represent the city in the North Zone Senior National Basketball Championship to be held at Kangra from September 13 to 16. TNS

Bodybuilding gold for Sarfraj

Chandigarh: Sarfraj Ansari brought laurels to Chandigarh by winning gold in the bench press and silver in the dead-lift event during the Strongman of India Challenge. Earlier this year, he had won gold in Mr Chandigarh Bodybuilding Championship, bronze in North India Bodybuilding Championship and silver in Armature Bodybuilding Championship, New Delhi. TNS

CGC celebrates Independence Day

Chandigarh: Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) celebrated the 76th Independence Day by hosting the Tricolour at the CGC greens. Lt Col HS Chahal, CGC president; Dr GS Kochhar, vice-president and chairman, media and publicity, discipline and medical camps; Kanwarvir Singh Sibia, captain and chairman greens; Amarbir Singh Lehal, honorary secretary, and others were present on the occasion.