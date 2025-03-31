4 held for PU student murder

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 30

The UT police have arrested four suspects for the murder of Punjab University student Aditya Thakur who was stabbed by youths during a musical concert on the Sector 25 campus on Friday night. The suspects have been identified as Lavish, a student of CGC, Landran; Sahil, Udey, of Khalsa College, Sector 26, Chandigarh; and Raghav, also from the Sector 26 college. They are all residents of Mani Majra,

During interrogation, the suspects told the police that they entered into a minor altercation with the complainant students accompanying him while making their way out of the venue. After coming out of the campus, they met their friends, who suggested Thakur and his friends should be taught a lesson. They returned to the spot and confronted Thakur and his friends near Boys Hostel No. 8. The situation turned violent and one of their associates stabbed Thakur in the back and another student in the right leg.

The police initially registered a case under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 351(2), 109, 191(2), 191(3) and 190 of the BNS. After Thakur’s death, the police added Section 103(2) (murder) to the case.

According to the complaint filed by Arjun Dalal, a resident of Sector 20, Chandigarh, an assailant attacked Thakur with a knife and stick on Friday near Hostel No. 8, UIET, Sector 25. The police are carrying out raids to arrest the remaining assailants.

Meanwhile, Thakur was cremated at Amroh in Dasuya tehsil, from where he hailed.