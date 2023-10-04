4 held for robbing man at gunpoint

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 3

The CIA-2 unit of the Ambala Police has arrested four men for robbing the owner of a house in Barara of cash and jewellery at gunpoint last month.

The suspects have been identified as Ludhiana residents Parminder and Deepak, Praveen of Ambala and Kaithal man Akash.

While the duo from Ludhiana was arrested on September 28, the other two were nabbed on September 30.

According to the Ambala police, Deepak and Parminder are in judicial custody, and Praveen and Akash are in police remand. The police have also seized a vehicle that they had used while committing the crime from their possession.

Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “On September 17, Kamaljeet Singh of Barara claimed that the day before, some unidentified persons entered his house and robbed him of Rs 6 lakh, four gold rings, a gold kada and a mobile phone. The case was handed over to the CIA-2 unit. CCTV footage and other physical evidence were collected. Deepak and Parminder were arrested on September 28 from Punjab, while Praveen and Akash were arrested on September 30. Parveen and Akash are in remand till October 4.”

