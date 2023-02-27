4 ‘highway robbers’ nabbed at Dera Bassi

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 26

The police today claimed to have arrested four highway robbers armed with sharp weapons at Dera Bassi and foiled a possible robbery late last night. They have been identified as Gagandeep Singh (21) of Banur, Parvinder Singh (21) of Gulabgarh in Dera Bassi, and Harkirat Singh (19) and Harmandeep Singh (20), both residents of Jawaharpur in Dera Bassi.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Darpan Ahluwalia said the Dera Bassi police had received information that around 15 youths carrying sharp weapons were spotted near a local hotel on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway looking for their target.

A police team, led by the Dera Bassi SHO, Sub-Inspector Jaskanwal Singh Sekhon, who were present near the DAV school, reached the spot immediately. On seeing the police, the suspects tried to escape. Three of them were caught after a brief chase.

Sekhon said they caught Gagandeep Singh with a sharp weapon at the spot and also arrested two of his accomplices, who were hiding on the roadside. She said the police were investigating as to who these youths wanted to target. Police teams were searching for the other youths when the reports last came in.

The police have recovered two motorcycles from the spot. The SHO said one of the absconding youths, who had been identified as Gopi, had earlier been arrested for carrying out highway robberies.

Sekhon said the four youths were produced before the court that remanded them in police custody for further investigation.

