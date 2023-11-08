4% hike in DA for govt staff

Chandigarh, November 7
The UT Administration has increased dearness allowance (DA) for its and Central Government’s employees by 4 per cent. With this, the DA has now gone up from 42 per cent to 46 per cent.
The order by UT Finance Department states the Administrator has implemented the October 20 order of the Union Government to enhance the DA rates with effect from July 1. The UT also approved non-productive linked bonus (ad hoc bonus) equivalent to 30 days’ emoluments for 2022-23 to eligible employees in Group C and all non-gazetted employees in Group B, not covered by any productivity-linked bonus scheme.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terror-related case
The searches are being carried out in Srinagar, Anantnag and...
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab
There is no report of casualty or damage to property
Put an end to stubble burning, it's your job: Supreme Court slams Punjab, Haryana & other states
Says can’t let people die due to pollution | Terms Delhi’s o...
Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers in Ludhiana, fires just 993
Going by official data, only a minuscule number of farmers i...