4% hike in DA for govt staff

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 7

The UT Administration has increased dearness allowance (DA) for its and Central Government’s employees by 4 per cent. With this, the DA has now gone up from 42 per cent to 46 per cent.

The order by UT Finance Department states the Administrator has implemented the October 20 order of the Union Government to enhance the DA rates with effect from July 1. The UT also approved non-productive linked bonus (ad hoc bonus) equivalent to 30 days’ emoluments for 2022-23 to eligible employees in Group C and all non-gazetted employees in Group B, not covered by any productivity-linked bonus scheme.