4-hour traffic restrictions on New Year’s Eve

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 29

Several road stretches have been marked vehicle-free zones on New Year’s Eve to prevent traffic jams and hooliganism, and ensure peaceful celebrations. The restrictions will be imposed for four hours between 10 pm and 2 am.

Those residing in restricted areas will have to carry a valid ID as proof of residence in order to access these roads.

Vehicle-free zones Inner market roads of Sectors 7, 8, 9 & 10

Inner roads of Sector 17

Road in front of Govt Museum and Art Gallery, Sec 10

Road from Aroma lights to Sec 22 dispensary (From 10 pm-2 am)

Anticipating a heavy rush near Elante Mall, a one-way traffic system will be in place on the road around the mall.

The traffic police will be conducting a special drive against traffic violators on December 31. The police said special checkpoints to curb drunken driving will be set up at various places, especially near hotels and clubs. Those drinking liquor at public places and creating noise pollution using loud exhausts in vehicles will be dealt with sternly, said a cop.